AAP an ‘aapda’ says PM Modi, calls for party’s defeat in Delhi polls

PM Narendra Modi handed over keys to housing scheme beneficiaries in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed AAP as an “aapda” (disaster) for Delhi, saying this “aapda” had taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years. Hitting out at the AAP-led city government, Modi said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.

While the Centre is making a lot of efforts, the Union Territory government stands for brazen lies, Modi said, accusing the AAP government of committing corruption in a host of sectors ranging from school education to fighting pollution and the liquor trade.

With Assembly elections set to be held in the city next month, the PM said Delhi had launched a war on this “aapda” and decided to get rid of it. Giving a call for AAP’s defeat, Modi raised the slogan, “’Aapda’ ko nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge [we will not tolerate ‘aapda’, we will remove it].”

“This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people’s welfare. Therefore, ‘aapda’ has to be removed and the BJP brought in,” he said.

Taking a swipe at former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Modi said he could also have built a “sheesh mahal (glass palace)” for himself but his dream was to ensure homes for everyone in the country. “These people commit corruption and then glorify it,” he said, accusing AAP of shamelessness and making false promises.

Modi inaugurates projects

PM Modi on Friday inaugurated several development projects, including 1,675 flats for residents of JJ clusters and the World Trade Centre, in Delhi. Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The development push from the BJP-led central government comes ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, expected in February. Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects— the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The government said the World Trade Centre transformed the area by replacing more than 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

