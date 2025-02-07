AAP cries poaching, LG orders probe

The probe was ordered just a day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly for which elections took place on February 5

Security personnel, lawyers and other officials are seen outside the residence of former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal after an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team reached his residence. Pic/PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by the AAP leaders that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates, officials said.

Meanwhile, the ACB team has reached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to carry forward its probe. The probe was ordered just a day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly for which elections took place on February 5.

“AAP has been making allegations that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party and join the BJP. The lieutenant governor has directed that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth,” the LG office said in a letter to the chief secretary.

AAP vs BJP showdown today

Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP comes to power for a fourth term or the BJP forms a government in the national capital after 27 years.

The Congress is also looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections. Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015.

The counting process will begin at 8 am with early trends likely to start coming in from initial hours. According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday.

