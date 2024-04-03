Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail says not a time for celebration but struggle
<< Back to Elections 2024

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail, says 'not a time for celebration but struggle'

Updated on: 03 April,2024 08:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening walked out of the Tihar jail in Delhi after nearly six months since he was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam' case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail, says 'not a time for celebration but struggle'

Sanjay Singh walking out of Tihar jail on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail, says 'not a time for celebration but struggle'
x
00:00

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening walked out of the Tihar jail in Delhi after nearly six months. Singh was arrested by in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam' case.


As Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.


After his release from Tihar jail, Sanjay Singh said, "This is time for struggle. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon."


The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjay Singh in money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier told the Supreme Court that it had no objection if Sanjay Singh was granted bail in case. The Supreme Court was hearing Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

Sanjay Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three, the PTI reported.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad".

The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail to receive Sanjay Singh, as per the PTI.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

"This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out)," he said, according to the PTI.

After his release, Sanjay Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
aam aadmi party delhi arvind kejriwal tihar jail India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK