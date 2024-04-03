AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail, says 'not a time for celebration but struggle'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening walked out of the Tihar jail in Delhi after nearly six months since he was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy 'scam' case

Sanjay Singh walking out of Tihar jail on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening walked out of the Tihar jail in Delhi after nearly six months. Singh was arrested by in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy 'scam' case.

As Sanjay Singh walked out of Tihar jail and said it was not a time to celebrate but struggle as scores of party workers gathered to greet him.

After his release from Tihar jail, Sanjay Singh said, "This is time for struggle. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjay Singh in money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier told the Supreme Court that it had no objection if Sanjay Singh was granted bail in case. The Supreme Court was hearing Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

Sanjay Singh had been lodged in the high-security prison in the national capital since October 13, 2023. He came out through the gate number three, the PTI reported.

Jail officials said he was released after the completion of bail procedure.

A large number of AAP supporters assembled outside the jail and raised the slogans of "dekho dekho kaun aaya, sher aaya, sher aaya" and "Sanjay Singh zinadabad".

The Rajya Sabha member was garlanded amidst sloganeering by AAP workers.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak were also present outside the jail to receive Sanjay Singh, as per the PTI.

There was a heavy security presence outside the jail in view of his release. Singh climbed atop his vehicle as supporters jostled to greet him.

"This is time for struggle. Arvind Kejriwal zindabad. Our jailed leaders will also come out soon. This is not time for celebration but time for struggle. Jail ke taale tutenge, hamare saare neta chhutenge (Jail locks will break and all our leaders will come out)," he said, according to the PTI.

After his release, Sanjay Singh left for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet his wife Sunita.

(with PTI inputs)

