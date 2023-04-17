AAP leaders held during protest against CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal

The CBI summoned Kejriwal to its office for questioning in the excise policy case. Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal’s former deputy in the Delhi government, was arrested last month in the case. The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders

Police detain AAP MP Sanjay Singh, near the CBI HQ in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Several senior AAP leaders were on Sunday detained by the Delhi police while they were staging a sit-in to protest against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

The detainees included Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, Adil Ahmad Khan, Pankaj Gupta and some ministers in the Punjab government. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The police have arrested all ministers and members. We were peacefully sitting here but the police have illegally arrested all of us.”

The CBI summoned Kejriwal to its office for questioning in the excise policy case. Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal’s former deputy in the Delhi government, was arrested last month in the case. The AAP has called the case a conspiracy against its leaders.

The allegations relate to the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22. The CBI is probing into allegations of bribes paid by liquor traders to get licences. The AAP has strongly refuted these charges but its government later scrapped the policy.

