Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, also paid a visit to the CPI(M) office to convey her condolences.

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh paid their respects to Sitaram Yechury/ PTI

Listen to this article AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury x 00:00

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh paid their condolences to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who died on Thursday, at the party's office in New Delhi, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, speaking at the event, Sisodia described Yechury as a prominent national leader, stating that his influence and leadership are irreplaceable. "Sitaram Yechury was a very big leader for the whole nation... He had always been a source of inspiration for all of us... No one can take his place," Sisodia stated.

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, also paid a visit to the CPI(M) office to convey her condolences. Congress heavyweights Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, and Rajeev Shukla, as well as other CPI(M) members and workers, gathered to pay tribute to the late leader, the ANI report added.

Yechury's mortal remains were transported to the CPI(M) office from his home in Vasant Kunj.

Yechury, who died on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital from a respiratory tract illness, leaves a huge impact on national politics.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev stated that his death has left a great vacuum. "The sad demise of Sitaram Yechury has created a big vacuum in the national politics. I got the opportunity to work with him as a deputy leader when he was the leader of the CPI (M) in Rajya Sabha. He was the most acceptable person in the party and everyone came to him to make decisions on every issue. It is a big loss to the party, the left and the country," Rajeev stated.

On Friday, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda offered floral tributes at Yechury's home. Despite ideological differences, Nadda praised Yechury's ability to maintain ties with people who had opposite viewpoints. "Paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of Former Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary of the CPI (M) late Shri Sitaram Yechury ji. We both had different ideologies. He was a person more inclined towards ideas, but at the same time, he maintained relationships with those whose views differed from his own. He believed in agreeing to disagree and often said that this is the beauty of democracy," said Nadda in a social media post.