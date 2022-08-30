AAP: LG exchanged demonetised notes worth R1,400 crore

It could further spur the relations between the ruling party and LG who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Excise policy of Kejriwal government

CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. Pic/ANI

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday alleged in Delhi Assembly that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

No reaction was immediately available from the LG office over the allegations.

It could further spur the relations between the ruling party and LG who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Excise policy of Kejriwal government.

V K Saxena, the Delhi LG

“When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees,” Pathak said.

“In Delhi branch alone, Rs 22 lakh was exchanged. There are 7000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore,” said AAP.

The AAP has demanded Saxena’s removal as the LG, and a CBI and ED probe.

They will stay overnight at the Delhi Assembly premises, demanding a probe against Saxena, party sources said.

‘Scam in education dept’

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the AAP government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the guidelines. Citing a Central Vigilance Commission report sent to the Delhi government’s vigilance department in 2020, the BJP said the city government hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore, 53% per cent more than the original tender amount, without floating a new tender.

Kejriwal moves confidence motion

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tabled a confi-dence motion in the Delhi Assembly, saying it was meant to prove that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ failed in Delhi, as all AAP MLAs are “hardcore hon-est”. He also claimed that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand govt in the next 15 days. Criticising the confidence motion, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said it is a “misuse of public money and resources” as 62 of the 70 MLAs in the House belong to the AAP. “Who has asked for a confidence motion? No one.” tweeted BJP’s Amit Malviya.

