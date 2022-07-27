AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing it at the Chair on Tuesday.

The deputy chairman said Singh's action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.

Soon thereafter, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week.

The motion was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.

The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the House soon after the motion was adopted.

Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.

