Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

Updated on: 27 July,2022 12:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House

AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

Sanjay Singh. File Pic


The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House.

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing it at the Chair on Tuesday.


The deputy chairman said Singh's action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.

Soon thereafter, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week.

The motion was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.

The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the House soon after the motion was adopted.

Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india Rajya Sabha national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK