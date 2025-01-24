AAP promises to end unemployment within five years

BJP leaders Vijaypal Singh, a former councillor and City Zone chairman and Mohit Chaudhary, BJP’s block VP from Jangpura, joined the AAP ahead of polls

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters during an election rally ahead of polls. Pic/PTI

With voting in Delhi Assembly elections less than two weeks away, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday vowed to eliminate unemployment in the national capital within the next five years. “My top priority will be to provide employment to our youths. Our team is drafting a detailed plan to address the issue of unemployment,” Kejriwal said.

Highlighting his government’s track record, Kejriwal claimed the AAP government in Punjab provided 48,000 government jobs in less than two years and facilitated over three lakh private-sector jobs for youths. “We know how to create employment and our intentions are honest. With people’s support, we will eliminate unemployment from Delhi in the next five years,” he asserted.

The polling in Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP is in pursuit of a third consecutive term in the city, but it faces a tight contest from the BJP.

BJP leaders join AAP

AAP Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia welcomed “many BJP leaders and workers” from the constituency who joined the party in power. The new members include BJP leaders Vijaypal Singh, a former councillor and chairman of the City Zone, and Mohit Chaudhary, BJP’s block vice president from Jangpura. From Jangpura, the BJP has fielded Tarvinder Singh Marwah, while the Congress has nominated former municipal leader Farhad Suri.

Delhi wants real development: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Delhi now wants the “real development model” of former CM Sheila Dikshit and not the “false propaganda and PR model” of Narendra Modi and Kejriwal. Gandhi shared a video highlighting issues such as inflation, unemployment, pollution and corruption. “Bad construction, dirt, inflation, unemployment, pollution and corruption - the truth of Delhi is in front of the public,” he said in his Facebook post in Hindi.

