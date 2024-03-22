Additionally, Delhi Police have temporarily shut down ITO metro station and security was also beefed up there in view of AAP protest.

AAP leaders protesting against Kejriwal's arrest/ PTI

AAP Protest: Section 144 imposed at DDU marg as stir over Kejriwal's arrest intensifies

In response to Aam Aadmi Party workers' protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration, the Delhi police have tightened security in the nation's capital to avert any unrest.

DCP Central, M Harshavardhan, emphasising the need to uphold law and order, especially in the area surrounding court premises, said stringent security measures were implemented.

"We have ensured strict security measures to avoid any problems with law and order. The security concerns around the court have also been taken care of. We need to take care of the law and order situation. ITO is a busy junction, where there is a huge inflow of traffic, so to avoid any congestion, security measures have been put in place," DCP Central, M. Harshavardhan told ANI.

Furthermore, the police officer stated that security has been strengthened outside the Rouse Avenue court, which could serve as a gathering point for people.

"Section 144 has been imposed at the DDU marg, because it is not a designated protest site, because a lot of vital installations and important offices are there," the DCP added.

According to the ANI report, additionally, the Delhi Police have temporarily shut down the ITO metro station and security was also beefed up there in view of AAP protest.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "On the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e., 22nd March 2024."

Section 144 has been imposed outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi, coinciding with the commotion generated by AAP workers protesting the ED's detention of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Several AAP politicians, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were held by Delhi police during the party's rally. Meanwhile, in Chennai, numerous DMK leaders condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The INDIA bloc has expressed its support for the Delhi Chief Minister, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contacting Kejriwal's family and assuring them of the party's complete support.

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using "dictatorial tactics" to undermine democracy in the country. "A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, and freezing the accounts of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected chief ministers has also become a common thing," he wrote in a social media post.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on Thursday in connection with the excise policy case, after the Delhi High Court denied him temporary protection from coercive action.