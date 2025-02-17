Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP questions BJPs delay in naming Delhi CM says party has no credible leader

AAP questions BJP’s delay in naming Delhi CM, says party has no credible leader

Updated on: 17 February,2025 01:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

AAP has criticised the BJP for delaying the announcement of Delhi’s Chief Minister and cabinet, alleging that the party lacks a credible leader to govern. Atishi claimed that PM Modi does not trust BJP’s Delhi MLAs and accused the party of having no governance plan.

AAP questions BJP’s delay in naming Delhi CM, says party has no credible leader

File Pic

Listen to this article
AAP questions BJP’s delay in naming Delhi CM, says party has no credible leader
x
00:00

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its delay in announcing the Chief Minister and cabinet for Delhi, alleging that the saffron party lacks a credible leader to govern the national capital.


According to PTI, senior AAP leader and Delhi’s acting Chief Minister Atishi, while addressing a press conference, criticised the BJP for not naming a leader even ten days after the election results were declared.


She claimed that the delay reflected the party’s lack of a capable face to lead the government.


"As per PTI reports, the people of Delhi expected the BJP to declare its Chief Minister and cabinet on February 9 and begin governance immediately.

However, even after so many days, the BJP has failed to do so. It is now evident that they have no face to run the government," Atishi said.

She further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have confidence in any of the 48 BJP MLAs elected in Delhi and that the party has no concrete vision or governance plan for the national capital.

"The BJP knows that all they will do is exploit the people of Delhi. If they do not have a capable leader to run the administration, how will they fulfil their promises and work for the welfare of the citizens?" she questioned.

The political tension between AAP and BJP has intensified following the saffron party’s historic win in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP secured a decisive victory by winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed only 22. The results, announced on February 8 following polling on February 5, marked the end of AAP’s decade-long rule in Delhi.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP had secured a sweeping mandate, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP had only managed eight.

However, the political landscape in Delhi has now shifted significantly, and with the BJP yet to announce its leadership, speculation over its next move continues to grow.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aam aadmi party BJP bharatiya janata party India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK