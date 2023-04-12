Breaking News
AAP says 'false' cases filed against Manish Sisodia; stages protest

Updated on: 12 April,2023 04:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Scores of AAP leaders and workers gathered at DDU Marg and raised slogans against central agencies

AAP says 'false' cases filed against Manish Sisodia; stages protest

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday staged a protest outside the party office here alleging that false cases have been framed against its leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.


Scores of AAP leaders and workers gathered at DDU Marg and raised slogans against central agencies.



The security outside the AAP office has been beefed up with a large number of police personnel deployed in the area. Barricades have also been put up and water canons kept on standby.


AAP national convener Gopal Rai, AAP MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, among others, participated in the protest.

"Two kinds of struggle are going on - one in the prison and the other on the streets by us. We stand by Manish Sisodia. All cases against him are fake," Rai said.

Posters and hoardings reading "We miss you Manish Ji" with a picture of the former deputy chief minister have been put up by the party workers across Rouse Avenue road, ITO and East Delhi.

"These posters have been put up in support of Manish Sisodia. It is to convey that people of Delhi are missing him. We recently had a signature campaign and got 10 lakh letters supporting him and Satyendar Jain. All the cases against both our leaders are a scam. ED could not find anything during the raids, so why is Sisodia in jail?" AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan asked.

