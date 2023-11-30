AAP will launch 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign from Dec 1: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai also attacked the Central government saying that fake corruption cases are being registered against AAP leaders

Gopal Rai. File Pic

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign at all 2600 polling booths in Delhi on December 1, reported news agency ANI.

"Starting tomorrow, December 1, we will organise the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign at all 2600 polling booths in Delhi. Our teams will visit door-to-door and seek suggestions on what Arvind Kejriwal should do after the arrest--whether he should resign or run the government from jail. Suggestions will be taken from the people and the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign will run until December 20," said Gopal Rai, reported ANI.

Gopal Rai also attacked the Central government saying that fake corruption cases are being registered against AAP leaders, reported ANI.

"The way the Central government is stopping the work of the AAP government and conspiring to finish our party. Fake corruption cases are being registered, and our leaders are being arrested. They are now preparing to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," said Gopal Rai, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that there should be a complete stop to the every day problems with Governors and Lieutenant Governors, reported ANI.

"The tradition of state governments going to the Supreme Court again for the protection of the constitutional framework is not right. There should be a complete stop to the daily drama being done by the Governors and Lieutenant Governors. Governors should not hold bills for unlimited times. But no concrete action has been taken by the central government," said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, reported ANI.

"For the last 10 years, Delhi has been the laboratory of the BJP. In Delhi, when the Lieutenant Governor started forcibly stopping the work of the elected government, there was daily squabble with the Chief Minister, and then both Congress and BJP used to preach to us that you do not know how to run the government. But after that, the same drama was repeated in every state ruled by Congress and other opposition parties, be it Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal or Punjab. This happened everywhere," Saurabh Bharadwaj added, reported ANI.

