AAP’s liquor policy caused Rs 2000 cr loss: CAG report

The Delhi government suffered cumulative losses of over Rs 2000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy for reasons ranging from weak policy framework to deficient implementation, according to a CAG report tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

The report, one of 14 on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s performance to be tabled by the new Rekha Gupta-led dispensation, has also flagged violations in the process of issuing licences. It pointed out that recommendations of an expert panel, formed to suggest changes for the formation of the now scrapped policy, were ignored by then deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia.



The report on the alleged liquor scam, a hot button issue in the run-up to the elections, claimed a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 941.53 crore, saying timely permissions were not taken for opening the liquor vends in “non-conforming municipal wards”.

“The excise department suffered a loss of approximately Rs 890.15 crore on account of license fee from these zones owing to their surrender and failure of the department in re-tendering,” the report, tabled by the chief minister, added. Besides, there was loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 144 crore due to “irregular grant” of waiver to the licensees because of Covid pandemic related closure, the report said.

21 AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday suspended 21 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for three days for disrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's inaugural address to the newly constituted House. The proposal for their suspension was moved by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and passed through a voice vote in the House. The suspended MLAs will not be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings on February 27 and 28.

As the House proceedings began on Tuesday, Atishi along with other AAP legislators protested against the alleged removal of B R Ambedkar's portrait from the chief minister's office. The AAP MLAs accused the BJP-led government of disrespecting Ambedkar and raised slogans against the move.Following their suspension, the 21 MLAs staged a protest inside the Assembly complex, holding Ambedkar's portraits Speaker Gupta adjourned the assembly session until 11 am on February 27.

