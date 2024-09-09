Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
After the meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, MEA spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal tweeted that the first citizen expressed her appreciation for the 'close and friendly relations' between India and the UAE, citing strong people-to-people ties

Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pic/X

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on a maiden official visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, ANI reported.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE shared a post on X expressing appreciation for the progress in the India-UAE friendship and their shared vision for the future.


"Hon. President Smt. Draupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zyaed Al Nahyan,Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Expressed deep appreciation on the progress of the India-UAE friendship and the two countries' shared vision for the future. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy," the Indian Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) posted on X.




Further, after the meeting between President Murmu and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on social media platform X, stated that the first citizen expressed her appreciation for the "close and friendly relations" between India and the UAE, citing strong people-to-people ties.

"India-UAE special ties growing stronger! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn welcomed HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. president expressed deep appreciation for the historically close and friendly relations between - underpinned by strong people to people ties," the MEA spokeperson said on X.

Before his meeting with President Murmu, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other officials were present for the meeting.

Taking to X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome for a close friend. PM @narendramodi received HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Hyderabad House. Discussions on entire spectrum of India - UAE bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation lie ahead."

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8, where he was received by Goyal. The Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed in the national capital. 

(With ANI inputs)

