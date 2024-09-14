Breaking News
Action initiated over 'biryani' row in UP school

Updated on: 14 September,2024 04:24 AM IST  |  Amroha
Agencies |

The incident first came to light on September 6 when a video of a heated argument between the principal and the boy’s mother surfaced on social media platforms

Screenshot of the school principal arguing with the boy’s mother. Pic/Twitter

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has ordered the district magistrate to conduct a probe into the allegations of a private school here allegedly suspending a nursery student for bringing “non-vegetarian food” in tiffin box.


Hilton Convent School’s principal Avnish Kumar Sharma has also been directed by the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to appear before even as the student’s mother claimed her three children have stopped going to school out of fear and she may seek legal recourse.



The incident first came to light on September 6 when a video of a heated argument between the principal and the boy’s mother surfaced on social media platforms. The principal alleged that the boy, who hails from the Muslim community, used to make religious comments in school and brought non-veg food every day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

