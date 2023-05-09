Breaking News
Active Covid-19 cases in India dip to 22,742

Updated on: 09 May,2023 09:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

Representational picture

India has recorded 1,331 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.


The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.




At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,18,351, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

