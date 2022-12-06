×
Actor Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police for his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Updated on: 06 December,2022 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CPI (M) leader Md Salim had later lodged a police complaint at Taltala police station of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment

Actor Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police for his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Paresh Rawal. File Pic/AFP


Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by the Kolkata Police. The police have asked him to appear before them on December 12, the ANI reported. 


The BJP leader was summoned by the police in Taltala in connection with his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark. Rawal had reportedly made the statement during an election rally in Gujarat. He had however, later issued an apology for his remark.




Also Read: Saket Gokhale made no mistake: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

CPI (M) leader Md Salim had later lodged a police complaint at Taltala police station of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment, as per the ANI.

(with ANI inputs)

