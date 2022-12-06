Actor Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police for his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

CPI (M) leader Md Salim had later lodged a police complaint at Taltala police station of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment
Paresh Rawal. File Pic/AFP
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned by the Kolkata Police. The police have asked him to appear before them on December 12, the ANI reported.
The BJP leader was summoned by the police in Taltala in connection with his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark. Rawal had reportedly made the statement during an election rally in Gujarat. He had however, later issued an apology for his remark.
West Bengal | BJP leader & Actor Paresh Rawal has been summoned on 12th Dec by Kolkata Police in Taltala PS for his "cook fish for Bengalis" remark.— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022
CPI(M) leader Md Salim has lodged a police complaint at Taltala PS of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment.
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/s5VVMUKawU
Also Read: Saket Gokhale made no mistake: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee
CPI (M) leader Md Salim had later lodged a police complaint at Taltala police station of Kolkata against Paresh Rawal's comment, as per the ANI.
(with ANI inputs)