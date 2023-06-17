Breaking News
Updated on: 17 June,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel on Saturday surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case

Actress Ameesha Patel surrenders before Ranchi court in cheque bounce case
Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel on Saturday surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case.


Senior division judge DN Shukla granted her bail and asked her to appear before the court personally again on June 21.


The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress.


"Earlier, the court had issued her summons many times in the case but she did not appear. Later, the court issued a warrant against her," said the complainant's advocate Vijaya Lakshmi Srivastava.

According to the complaint, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's bank account for the production of a movie titled "Desi Magic". Patel, however, did not proceed with the film later. She sent a cheque of Rs 2.50 crore but it had bounced.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

