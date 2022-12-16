Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Actor Rakul Preet summoned by ED in alleged drug related case

Actor Rakul Preet summoned by ED in alleged drug-related case

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

She has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19

Actor Rakul Preet summoned by ED in alleged drug-related case

Rakul Preet Singh. File Pic/ PR


The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned, on December 19, actress Rakul Preet Singh in connection with a four-year-old alleged drug trafficking and consumption case.


Her statement was recorded by the ED in this connection last year.



"The actress has been asked to appear before the investigating agency on December 19. Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. Several Telugu actors were also questioned in the matter," a source said.


Also Read: Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez

The anti-money-laundering agency has been probing this drug trafficking and consumption case for the past four years after a high-end drugs cartel, supplying LSD and MDMA and other narcotics, was busted in 2017 by Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

The present case was lodged by the ED on the basis of that matter after it found that money of that drug cartel was laundered via various channels.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rakul preet singh news bollywood India news bollywood news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK