Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced a Rs 1,10,000 crore investment in Madhya Pradesh across multiple sectors, including energy, cement, and mining. The move is expected to generate 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030.

The Adani Group has announced an investment of Rs 1,10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across multiple sectors, including pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy. According to ANI, this investment is expected to generate over 1,20,000 jobs by 2030, further boosting the state’s industrial growth.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, reaffirmed the conglomerate’s commitment to the state. As per ANI reports, he highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s transformation into one of India’s most investment-ready states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

“These are not just investments but milestones in a shared journey—one that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. Our investments reflect deep confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, as well as our unwavering commitment to the state’s extraordinary rise,” said Gautam Adani, according to ANI.

The Group has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agri-business, creating more than 25,000 jobs. The fresh investment aims to further strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem and aligns with India’s vision of self-reliance and innovation, ANI reports.

In addition to these investments, Gautam Adani announced that the Adani Group is in advanced discussions with the state government for additional projects worth Rs 1,00,000 crore. These include a greenfield smart city, a major airport development, and a coal gasification project.

“Today, I am proud to announce new investments exceeding Rs 1,10,000 crore in pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy. These multi-sector investments will create over 1,20,000 jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030. Furthermore, we are in discussions for additional projects, including a smart city, an airport, and a coal-gasification project, which could involve another Rs 1,00,000 crore,” he stated, as per ANI.

The Adani Group Chairman reiterated that the company remains dedicated to supporting Madhya Pradesh’s economic aspirations. ANI reports that these investments will drive large-scale employment, enhance connectivity, and position the state as a key economic hub in India.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025, attended by industry leaders, policymakers, and global investors, serves as a significant platform for discussions on economic opportunities and investment potential across various sectors.

Earlier this month, Gautam Adani announced a philanthropic donation of Rs 10,000 crore on the occasion of his son Jeet’s wedding. According to ANI, this donation will be directed towards social causes, including education, healthcare, and skill development, aiming to provide affordable and world-class infrastructure for underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from ANI)