Adani issue: Delhi Congress protests near LG's house, demands JPC probe

Delhi Congress staged a protest near Lt Governor V K Saxena's office here, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Several leaders and workers led by party president Anil Chaudhary gathered near Raj Niwas with placards and raised slogans against the BJP and the Centre.

Chaudhary alleged that instead of accepting the demand for a JPC probe, the BJP has been creating "roadblocks" for MPs raising the issue in Parliament.

"At a time of deep economic distress, the Centre has sold the nation's critical infrastructure to the Adani group.

"Instead of accepting the demand for a JPC probe, the BJP has been creating roadblocks for MPs raising the issue in Parliament. The Centre, in a bid to protect the Adani Group, has risked the investments of public money in SBI and LIC," Chaudhary said.

Former Congress MLA, Anil Bhardwaj said the protest reflected the anger of the common people against the Central government's attempt to protect the Adani group.

One of the protesters was also seen dressed like a groom and wearing a garland of Rs 2,000 notes. He was lifted by the other protesters and pushed over the barricade that was placed by the police personnel at the area.

Security around the Raj Niwas was beefed up and a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area.

Earlier, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

