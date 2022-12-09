Breaking News
After ECI nod, KCR officially changes Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Bharat Rashtra Samiti

Updated on: 09 December,2022 04:36 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
IANS |

Telangana chief minister hoisted the new party's flag emblazoned with the map of India and 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' in Telugu and English

After ECI nod, KCR officially changes Telangana Rashtra Samiti to Bharat Rashtra Samiti

K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File Pic


Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Friday signed on the dotted line, formalising the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) into the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).


KCR as the chief minister is popularly known signed the official letter in response to the communication received from the Election Commission of India the previous day.



As announced earlier, KCR signed the letter at the scheduled time of 1.20 pm in Telangana Bhavan, the party state headquarters.


Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, actor and social activist Prakash Raj, were among those who witnessed the event and congratulated the chief minister. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, MLC K. Kavitha, and several party leaders were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on arrival at the party State headquarters, the BRS supremo garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli and participated in a pooja that was organised for the occasion.

The Telangana chief minister hoisted the new party's flag emblazoned with the map of India and "Bharat Rashtra Samithi" in Telugu and English.

Party workers gathered outside the venue, celebrated the occasion with drum beats, dance, bursting of fire crackers, and distribution of sweets.

On Thursday, KCR had received a communication from the Election Commission of India, that the request of TRS to change its name to BRS has been accepted.

The official launch of the BRS on Friday, comes a little over two months after KCR had officially announced the plans to launch a national political party to take on the ruling BJP in 2024 polls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

