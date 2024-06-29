Breaking News
Maharashtra: Sops-heavy budget with eye on polls
Mumbai: Sakinaka NEET counselling centre vanishes overnight
Mumbai: What happened to the Ghatkopar station upgrade?
Mumbai: This road was repaired just two months ago!
Mumbai: Lake levels see slight improvement, city awaits heavy rainfall
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > After Jio Bharti Airtel now announces hike in mobile tariffs

After Jio, Bharti Airtel now announces hike in mobile tariffs

Updated on: 29 June,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The move assumes significance, as it marks the first major increase in tariffs by the telecom industry, in two-and-a-half years. Airtel’s tariff hike across various plans ranges from 10-21 per cent, and will be effective from July 3

After Jio, Bharti Airtel now announces hike in mobile tariffs

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
After Jio, Bharti Airtel now announces hike in mobile tariffs
x
00:00

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a 10-21 per cent hike in prepaid and postpaid mobile tariffs, a day after larger rival Reliance Jio announced an increase in rates.


The move assumes significance, as it marks the first major increase in tariffs by the telecom industry, in two-and-a-half years. Airtel’s tariff hike across various plans ranges from 10-21 per cent, and will be effective from July 3.


While the rate of daily data add-on (1GB) will see an increase by Rs 3, rising from Rs 19 to Rs 22, in the case of 365-day validity plan offering 2GB/day, the increase works out to as high as Rs 600, as rates are set to rise from Rs 2,999, all the way to Rs 3,599.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

airtel news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK