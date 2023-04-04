Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:35 PM IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC

After OIC condemns alleged targeting of Muslims during Ram Navami processions, India slams its 'communal mindset'

File Photo/AFP


The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed ‘deep concern’ over the acts of ‘violence and vandalism’ and targeting of Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an “extremist Hindu mob” in Bihar Sharif on March 31, 2023.


In a statement, the OIC denounced “such provocative acts of violence and vandalism”, which are a vivid manifestation of mounting “Islamophobia and systemic targeting” of the Muslim community in India. The OIC General Secretariat called upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country.



Meanwhile, India slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement and said it depicted its "communal mindset" and "anti-India" agenda.


External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC.

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda," Bagchi said.

“The OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” the statement said.

