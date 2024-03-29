After summons, US reiterates comments on Kejriwal arrest

Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing

Matthew Miller. Pic/X

After India summoned a senior US diplomat to lodge a protest over remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington on Wednesday stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don’t think anyone should object to that”.

“We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing.

