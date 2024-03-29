Breaking News
After summons US reiterates comments on Kejriwal arrest
After summons, US reiterates comments on Kejriwal arrest

Updated on: 29 March,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing

Matthew Miller. Pic/X

After summons, US reiterates comments on Kejriwal arrest
After India summoned a senior US diplomat to lodge a protest over remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Washington on Wednesday stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don’t think anyone should object to that”.


“We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Miller was responding to a question during the State Department briefing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news new york arvind kejriwal washington
