Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed sadness over the passing of the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, and said he was a visionary leader devoted to humanity, education, and progress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the passing of the Aga Khan.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan, Mawlana Shah Karim Al-Hussaini -- a visionary spiritual leader dedicated to humanitarian causes, especially in the fields of health, education, culture, rural development, institution-building and the promotion of economic development. Offering my sincere condolences to his family and devotees," Kharge said.

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of millions of the world's Ismaili Muslims at age 20 as a Harvard undergraduate and poured a material empire built on billions of dollars in tithes into building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries, died on Tuesday. He was 88.

"Saddened by the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan, Mawlana Shah Karim Al-Hussaini -- a visionary leader devoted to humanity, education, and progress," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Ismaili Shia Muslim community in India and across the world," the former Congress chief said.

His successor was designated in his will, which will be read in the presence of his family and religious leaders in Lisbon before the name is made public.

The successor is chosen from among his male progeny or other relatives, according to the Ismaili community's website.

