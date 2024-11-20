Despite the Election Commission of India giving citizens above the age of 85 the option of home voting, Phulmati Binod Sarkar made her way to the polling station to exercise her franchise and send out a message to voters, especially the youth

A large number of voters turned out to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, since 7 am. One voter who stood out among the rest was 111-year-old Phulmati Binod Sarkar from Govindpur village in Mulchera.

Despite the Election Commission of India giving citizens above the age of 85 the option of home voting, Sarkar made her way to the polling station to exercise her franchise and send out a message to voters, especially the youth.

Sarkar, who was born on January 1, 1913, was assisted by the local administration at the polling booth, who arranged a four-wheeled vehicle and a wheelchair to help her, as she could no longer walk unaided. Her participation in the election created a wave of enthusiasm among the voters at the polling centre as she demonstrated a remarkable commitment to democracy.

Speaking in her mother tongue Bengali, Sarkar urged fellow citizens to vote and exercise their franchise.

At the polling station, Sarkar was warmly welcomed by schoolchildren, villagers, and local officials. The administration showered flowers on her as a mark of respect after her arrival at the voting centre. Aheri's Additional Collector, Vijay Bhakre, presented Sarkar with a shawl, cocount, and a bouquet. District Development Commissioner LB Juware, District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan, District Revenue Officer R Sukumaran, Joint Collector K Sivakumar, and other officials were also present to honour her.

This is not the only time Sarkar has made an appeal to citizens in interest of the nation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, when there was initial resistance to vaccination in Gadchiroli, she urged the locals to get vaccinated and come forward for the inoculation drive.

101-year-old woman defies age, casts vote in Latur city

In an inspiring display of commitment to democracy, a 101-year-old woman cast her vote on Wednesday in Central Maharashtra's Latur city, proving that age is no barrier to fulfilling one's public duty.

According to news agency PTI, Narmadabai Madanlal Toshniwal, arrived for voting with her family members in tow and exercised her franchise at booth No 334 at Venkatesh Primary School in Solapur Galli.

After fulfilling her democratic right, she emphasised on the importance of every vote.

Toshniwal was brought to the polling centre in an autorickshaw by her grandson Mahesh Zanwar.

(With PTI inputs)