Ahead of INDIA meet, Patna sees posters advocating Nitish Kumar as bloc's PM face

Updated on: 19 December,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Patna
mid-day online correspondent |

Ahead of the next INDIA bloc meet, Patna saw posters endorsing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the alliance's prime minister. This is an intriguing development in the political landscape. 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. File Pic

Ahead of INDIA meet, Patna sees posters advocating Nitish Kumar as bloc's PM face
Ahead of the next INDIA bloc meet, Patna saw posters endorsing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the alliance's prime minister. This is an intriguing development in the political landscape. 


"If victory is the objective, then we need determination and Nitish," was the message printed on the posters supporting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stated a report by news agency ANI. 


ANI report, quoting their reliable sources, stated that the INDIA bloc, which has its fourth meeting scheduled, is about to embark on talks that will mainly centre around seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.


Representative of the Aam Aadmi Party Atishi outlined the key topics that are anticipated to come up during the talks ahead of this important opposition alliance meeting, including seat distribution.

Important issues like seat sharing and other things are expected to be on the agenda for today's meeting. Atishi told ANI that "the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are committed to contributing to the success of the opposition alliance."

With just four months to go before the next Lok Sabha elections, seat distribution is crucial, especially for the Congress given its recent electoral defeats in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress spearheaded the alliance's formation with the intention of fielding a cohesive front in the upcoming general elections against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prior gatherings in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Patna focused on teamwork in order to jointly run for the Lok Sabha in 2024.

In the Mumbai meeting, the opposition partners reiterated their intention to run in tandem for the elections and to expeditiously reach agreements regarding seat-sharing through cooperative means.

Meanwhile, in an editorial published by the Shiv Sena (UBT), the party advised the Congress to spearhead a cohesive approach with the Opposition bloc ahead of the 2024 Polls. In the editorial published in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', it emphasised on the necessity for a 'sarthi' (charioteer) to guide the alliance, the Sena urged for a united front to strengthen opposition prospects in the forthcoming polls.

The editorial, highlighting Congress' completion of 138 years, urged the party to set a goal of securing a minimum of 150 seats independently in the impending general elections.

With agency inputs

nitish kumar INDIA alliance opposition unity meeting India news national news patna

