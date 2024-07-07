Ahmedabad: Amit Shah performs 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath Temple ahead of 'Rath Yatra'

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Amit Shah. File Pic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah performed 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath temple ahead of the Rath Yatra 2024 on Sunday morning. The 147th edition of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place on July 7 in Ahmedabad where more than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to guard the event which draws lakhs of devotees, according to the police.

"Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed...Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble," JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar said while giving details of the Yatra.

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha on the eve of Lord Jagannath's 147th Rath Yatra. The three chariots of the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra; Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja, were brought to Singha Dwara of Puri Srimandir ahead of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The festival, celebrated with great fanfare from New Zealand to London and South Africa, encompasses the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and culminates with the return journey after eight days.

The grand Rath Yatra promises to draw lakhs of worshippers, eager to participate in one of the most revered and historic religious events in India.

