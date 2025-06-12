Breaking News
Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India pilot gave a ‘Mayday’ call to ATC before the crash, says DGCA

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Soon after take-off, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight issued a Mayday call to Ahmedabad air traffic control. However, the aircraft did not respond to subsequent calls, the aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement. The plane had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members

Rescue operation underway after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport. Pic/PTI

In what is being described as one of the worst air disasters, an Air India aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The plane had 242 people on board.

It has been reported that soon after takeoff, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller (ATC). However, thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.


Emergency response teams and local authorities rushed to the scene within minutes. While the exact death toll has not yet been confirmed, multiple casualties and serious injuries are feared.


DGCA, while addressing the incident, said Air India AI171 was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sabharwal has an LTC with 8200 hours of experience while his co-pilot has 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per Ahmedabad ATC, the Air India plane departed from Ahmedabad at 1.39 pm IST (0809 UTC) from Runway 23 but fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Locals say that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site. The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly in videos recorded by locals, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport.

“On Jun 12, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 persons on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," the DGCA said.

To assist the families of the injured, Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number. On its official account on X, the airline stated, “We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information.

(With PTI Inputs)

