According to Cyber experts, Artificial Intelligence utilises vast amounts of data to train digital computers. This is not just required for predictive analysis, but it can also offer answers for which a human being might be required
Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)
Moving a step closer to using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle crime in Maharashtra, a Government Resolution (GR) issued this month permitted the sharing of police data with the company, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed recently and named Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement (MARVEL).