Stalin, reacting to the announcement of an alliance between the state’s main opposition party and the national party that helms the Centre, said that the AIADMK claims to oppose NEET

MK Stalin

Listen to this article AIADMK-BJP alliance doomed to fail: Stalin x 00:00

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said “hunger for power” is the reason for the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP and the tie-up is against ideals such as protection of state rights, and it is doomed to fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin, reacting to the announcement of an alliance between the state’s main opposition party and the national party that helms the Centre, said that the AIADMK claims to oppose NEET, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy and the Waqf Act and also say that Tamil Nadu’s representation should not be reduced during delimitation.

“Are all these part of the Common Minimum Programme?” he asked. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, did not speak about any of these. Nor did he allow the AIADMK leadership to speak. Instead, Stalin said Shah used the press conference only to criticise his party, the DMK, the DMK government and him. The chief minister said: “The AIADMK-BJP alliance is doomed to fail. It was the people of Tamil Nadu who handed repeated defeats to this coalition. Now, Shah has reconstituted the same failed alliance.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever