Aid under Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana to be given in 2 installments: Union minister Mahendra Munjapara

Updated on: 29 June,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
Mahendra Munjapara said that if a woman has a second child, a daughter, then she will be given Rs 6,000, according to a statement by the government

Union minister Mahendra Munjapara on Tuesday said the amount given to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana will now be given in two installments instead of three.

He also said that if a woman has a second child, a daughter, then she will be given Rs 6,000, according to a statement by the government.




The Minister of State for Women and Child Development was presiding over a meeting held at Panipat to review the achievements of the department for the last eight years.


