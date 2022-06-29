Aid under Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana to be given in 2 installments: Union minister Mahendra Munjapara

Mahendra Munjapara said that if a woman has a second child, a daughter, then she will be given Rs 6,000, according to a statement by the government

File Pic

Union minister Mahendra Munjapara on Tuesday said the amount given to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana will now be given in two installments instead of three.

He also said that if a woman has a second child, a daughter, then she will be given Rs 6,000, according to a statement by the government.

The Minister of State for Women and Child Development was presiding over a meeting held at Panipat to review the achievements of the department for the last eight years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.