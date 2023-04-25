AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel opposes privatization of super specialty hospital in Aurangabad

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel said four such super specialty hospitals exist in Maharashtra and sought to know why only the one in Aurangabad was being privatized

Imtiaz Jaleel. Pic/official Twitter account

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday opposed the proposed privatization of a state government-run super specialty hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.

The Member of Parliament from Aurangabad wondered why such "experiments" are being carried out in the central Maharashtra city.

The hospital in question is attached to the government medical college here.

Addressing a press conference, Jaleel said four such super specialty hospitals exist in Maharashtra and sought to know why only the one in Aurangabad was being privatized.

The Lok Sabha member also informed about the developments related to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he had filed in 2021 in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court regarding vacancies in state-run hospitals in the state.

"There are four super specialty hospitals - in Aurangabad, Latur, Akola and Amravati. Their buildings were built with financial aid from central and state governments.

There are no plans to privatize such hospitals in Latur, Akola and Amravati. Then why an expression of interest (referring to proposed privatization) has been floated just for the medical facility in Aurangabad?" he asked.

"Why such experiments are being carried out here in Aurangabad. I have approached the HC's Aurangabad bench over the issue and it has sought information in the matter," Jaleel said.

He said in a separate matter related to the 2021 PIL, "a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Sanjay Deshmukh on April 20 ordered that vacancies of professors and associate professors in (state-run) health facilities be filled by October 31, 2023".

Also, where the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is not involved in the recruitment process, the bench said vacant Classes 3 and 4 posts should be filled by August 31, said Jaleel.

