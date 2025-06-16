The tragic Air India plane crash that killed 270 people, 99 victims have been identified using DNA, and 64 bodies released to their families. Officials at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital confirmed they collected samples from 250 victims, including those on the plane and people on the ground, for identification

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad. File Pic.

Four days after the horrific Air India plane crash tragically claimed 270 lives, 99 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching, with 64 bodies already handed over to their families, officials confirmed on Monday. Among those identified was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Rupani was one of the 242 passengers and crew members aboard the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. His remains were released to his wife, Anjali Rupani, and other family members at the city civil hospital. Authorities are meticulously conducting DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or severely damaged.

"To date, 99 DNA samples have been matched, and 64 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from various parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan," Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi informed reporters.

Addressing the understandable concerns of grief-stricken relatives, he urged them not to panic over the time-consuming process of matching DNA samples with human remains. "We are trying our utmost to complete this process as swiftly as possible. Some are complaining that results haven't arrived even after 72 hours. I appeal to them not to panic, because this is a very important process with legal implications. We will call them as soon as results arrive," added Joshi.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital stated that samples from 250 victims, encompassing both those on the ill-fated flight and individuals killed on the ground, had been collected for identification.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 persons on board, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM on June 12. While 241 persons aboard the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived.

Additionally, 29 individuals are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground, including five MBBS students.

