Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight experienced fire indication warning: AI airlines

An Air India aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines, the airline said on Wednesday. The flight AI 814 that took off from here on Tuesday was operated with a A320 aircraft.

In a statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.

"AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control informed," the spokesperson said.

