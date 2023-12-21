Breaking News
Air India Delhi-Mumbai flight experienced fire indication warning: AI airlines

Updated on: 21 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In a statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

An Air India aircraft flying from the national capital to Mumbai had a fire warning indication in one of its engines, the airline said on Wednesday. The flight AI 814 that took off from here on Tuesday was operated with a A320 aircraft.


In a statement on Wednesday, an Air India spokesperson said the flight landed uneventfully and no signs of fire or smoke were detected upon inspection.


"AI814 operating Delhi to Mumbai on 19 December 2023 experienced a fire warning indication on one of its engines. As a precaution, an emergency was declared and air traffic control informed," the spokesperson said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

