Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing

Updated on: 19 February,2023 09:12 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport here on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problem during landing, an airline source said.


"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.



After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.

"There is nothing serious about that," he added.

The plane was towed to the flight bay and all passengers deboarded safely, the source said. 

