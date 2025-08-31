Air India flight AI2913 from Delhi to Indore returned to Delhi after a fire indication in the right engine. The pilots shut down the engine and landed safely. Passengers were transferred to another aircraft, while the grounded plane awaits inspection. Air India apologised for the inconvenience.

An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Indore on Saturday was forced to return to Delhi shortly after take-off. The flight returned to the national capital following a fire indication in one of its engines, the airline confirmed.

As reported by the news agency ANI, Flight AI2913 departed from Delhi. While going from Delhi to Indore, the cockpit crew reportedly received a fire warning for the right engine. After following the standard operating procedures, the pilots shut down the affected engine and initiated a return to Delhi.

Addressing the related issue, Air India issued a statement highlighting that 'Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely,” as cited by news agency ANI.

Highlighting that the incident did not cause a great panic among the travellers, the spokesperson from the airline said that, “The aircraft has been grounded for inspection, and passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident,” as cited by news agency ANI.

However, showing deep concern for travellers on the flight, the spokesperson, while issuing an apology, further stated that, “We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew is our top priority, it added.

With this incident marking another concern for Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to look into the matter seriously.

