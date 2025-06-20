The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement, adding that it has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team. Air India said it has given passengers the option of refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling

The Air India Delhi-Pune flight suffered a bird hit on Friday, forcing the airline to cancel its return journey, reported news agency PTI.

The aircraft landed safely and the bird hit was detected after it touched down in Pune, the airline said in a statement, adding that it has been grounded and extensive checks are being carried out by the engineering team.

"Flight AI2470 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi on June 20 has been cancelled due to a bird-hit which was detected after the incoming flight landed safely in Pune," it said.

The airline also said it is making all arrangements, including providing accommodation for the stranded passengers while arranging alternative means to fly the passengers to Delhi, reported PTI.

Air India said it has given passengers the option of refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling.

Air India cancels eight flights, cites operational reasons

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday. The national carrier has cited enhanced maintenance and operational reasons behind the cancellations, the airline said.

It also stated that its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest, reported PTI.

The airline has offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers.

The flights that were cancelled include AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Four domestic flights – AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai – have also been cancelled.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers," a statement issued by the airline reads.

Air India has also appealed to passengers to check their flight status on its website or call the customer care numbers for updates.

On Thursday, Air India said it will reduce flights on various international routes per week and temporarily suspend operations on three routes from June 21 to July 15.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)