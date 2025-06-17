Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffers technical snag passengers deplaned in Kolkata

Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffers technical snag; passengers deplaned in Kolkata

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane. The decision was made in the interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers

An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines, due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city's airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport, but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the takeoff getting delayed.


At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.


The decision was made in the interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

