Air India flight with 182 passengers on board diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issue

The tail part of the Air India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources.

The sources said the tail part of the Air India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency.

