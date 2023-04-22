Air India pilot being probed for allowing friend in cockpit

An Air India spokesperson on Friday said the airline has zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident of an Air India pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, and the airline is also investigating after taking serious note of the matter, according to officials.

An Air India spokesperson on Friday said the airline has zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

“We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. The matter is reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and we are cooperating with the regulator’s investigation as well,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

27 Feb

Day the incident happened on Dubai-Delhi flight

