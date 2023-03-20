Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes CEO

Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes: CEO

Updated on: 20 March,2023 12:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In recent months, there have been instances of some long haul flights getting impacted due to crew shortage issues

Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes: CEO

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Air India will reduce the frequency of flights on certain US routes due to crew shortage issues for a temporary period, its chief Campbell Wilson said on Monday.


He also said the airline will have 100 pilots for Boeing 777 planes in three months as they are being "activated" and around 1,400 cabin crew are in training.



In recent months, there have been instances of some long haul flights getting impacted due to crew shortage issues.


Wilson, who is the CEO and MD, said frequencies will be reduced on some US routes due to crew shortage issues.

The airline has a staff strength of around 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying employees.

"There is a lot happening," he said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now.

Also Read: Mumbai: Passengers of Dubai-bound flight demand refund from Air India Express for harassment 

He was speaking at the CAPA India Summit in the national capital.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AIATSL in January 2022.

Air India has put in place a road map under Vihaan.AI for transformation over a five-year period and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

Last month, the airline announced placing orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including 70 wide-body planes. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. There is also an option to purchase additional 370 aircraft from the two plane makers.

Besides, the merger of AirAsia India, rebranded as AIX Connect, with Air India Express as well as the merger of Vistara with Air India have been initiated. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news air india united states of america national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK