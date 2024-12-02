Breaking News
Air quality in Delhi worsens to 'poor' category, AQI hits 273

Updated on: 02 December,2024 09:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

Delhi's air quality showed slight improvement, but it still remains in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 273. Several areas of the capital continue to face 'very poor' air quality, sparking concerns among residents about health risks and the effectiveness of government measures.

File Pic

On Monday morning, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 273, placing the capital's air quality in the 'poor' category, according to data released by the Central Board of Pollution. This marks a slight improvement compared to recent days, but concerns remain as several areas continue to experience hazardous pollution levels.


As per the AQI readings taken at 7 a.m., several locations in the city exhibited significant air pollution. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 188, while Alipur and Aya Nagar saw readings of 266 and 264, respectively. The DTU (Delhi Technological University) area reported an AQI of 227. Despite these numbers showing an improvement, many parts of Delhi remain in the 'very poor' category. For example, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 303, Dwarka Sector 8 was at 307, and Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 310.


Local residents voiced their frustrations over the ongoing pollution crisis. Many complained of physical symptoms, such as breathlessness and irritated eyes, which are becoming increasingly common due to the toxic air. One local resident, Imak, expressed his concern, urging the government to take action to combat the city's worsening air quality. "The pollution situation in the city is very bad. The government should take the initiative to stop all the old vehicles in the city and make all classes online. This is taking a toll on children and elderly people. The construction work should also be stopped for now," Imak said.


A student from the city added his worry, describing the discomfort he’s experiencing as a result of the pollution: "My eyes have been burning pretty badly because of this pollution. I’m barely 18 years old, and this pollution will have a very bad impact on my health. The best that can be done right now is for construction work and stubble burning to be stopped."

Footage from various iconic locations in Delhi, including Akshardham Temple, India Gate, and the Delhi Railway Station, depicted a thick layer of smog engulfing the city, obscuring visibility and worsening the living conditions for residents.

In response to the rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has ordered the deployment of truck-mounted water sprinklers to help mitigate the effects of pollution on the city's air. These measures are part of ongoing efforts to address the health risks posed by poor air quality.

The AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500: an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor', and 401-500 is deemed 'severe'. Despite the slight improvement, many areas in Delhi remain dangerously polluted, with serious implications for public health.

(With inputs from ANI)

