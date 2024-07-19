The global outage of Microsoft 365 was caused by to outage of cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike which provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs.

Pic/ X

Listen to this article Airline services in India, US hit after Microsoft 365 outage x 00:00

On Friday morning, several airports and airlines across the globe were hit after a global Microsoft 365 outage. Berlin Airport announced that they were stopping all services amid the global technical snag and major airlines in the United States of America like Frontier Airlines also announced that they were suspending their services for the time being due to the snag.

The snag, according to the news reports, was reported in several countries including India. The global outage, media reports suggested, was caused by to outage of the cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike which provides advanced cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. This outage has also disrupted the services of multiple airlines in America and two major airlines in India. Both SpiceJet and Akasa Air reported facing technical issues on Friday morning.

The downdetector showed that the issues being reported with Microsoft 365 peaked on Friday morning.

"Microsoft Blue Screen Error happening Globally? Got this screen for the 5th time back to back," said one user.

Microsoft Blue Screen Error happening Globally?



Got this screen for the 5th time back to back#Microsoft #BlueScreenError pic.twitter.com/wkfiEqaAFR — Gautam jha (@Gautam1905) July 19, 2024

"Windows Crashed...! It seems everyone around the globe is facing this issue.. wahhhh please don't resolve. Take ur own time," said another

Windows Crashed...! It seems everyone around the globe facing this issue.. wahhhh please don't resolve

Take ur own time @Microsoft #windows #bluescreen pic.twitter.com/phd1LO7hHv — . (@avoid_sugar) July 19, 2024

"Workaround for Windows BSOD issue due to #Crowdstrike: 1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment; 2. Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory; 3. Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys”, and delete it; 4. Boot the host normally," wrote another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Spicejet took to their social media handle on Friday to announce that they were too facing issues with their services provider which was affecting their online services. The airline wrote, "We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We kindly request passengers with upcoming travel plans to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to complete check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time."

VIDEO | Passengers stranded at Goa airport following a technical glitch with the check-in system. Further details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/XAYjtLRlpJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Akasa Air shared a similar message on their social media handle stating, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently, we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve this as soon as possible."

#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024