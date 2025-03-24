In the first week of January, the first meeting between DGCA and Federation of Indian Airlines was held over data sharing. On March 3, DGCA held another meeting with airlines, requesting them to share fare data

After airlines refused to share airfare data with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator announced on Monday that it is reviewing the situation, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, a senior DGCA official stated that they are in discussions with airline representatives regarding the issue.

"We want to study the trend of air ticket prices following complaints from the public about high fares during peak seasons. Recently, during the Maha Kumbh, there were numerous such complaints. Tata Consultancy Services, the digitisation vendor for the DGCA, has been tasked with analysing the matter," the official said.

In December, DGCA had asked airlines to submit data on each passenger, such as the fare levied along with the booking date and the base fare, as well as the number of passengers on the flight. In the first week of January, the first meeting between DGCA and FIA was held over data sharing.

On March 3, DGCA held another meeting with the airlines, requesting them to share fare data. In response, the FIA, representing its member airlines — Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet — expressed concerns about the request.

"We must stress that the sharing of raw/granular fare data presents significant risks to airline confidentiality, operational viability, and market competitiveness. Given the highly competitive nature of the aviation industry, any potential data breach or mishandling could result in serious commercial implications. The exposure of sensitive fare data to multiple external agencies, including consultants and third parties, heightens the risk of unauthorized disclosure, strategic exploitation, and commercial setbacks for airlines," the FIA said in a letter to DGCA.

"Our member airlines operate in full compliance with Section 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937, with the prevailing airfare structure allowing airlines to operate sustainably while maintaining accessibility and service quality for passengers. It is crucial to recognise that airlines require pricing flexibility to accommodate seasonal demand fluctuations, fuel price volatility, and market conditions to maintain economic viability," the letter further stated.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had recently intervened to address concerns regarding steep airfare prices, particularly for flights to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

(With ANI inputs)