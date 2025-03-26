According to the company, customers access to a vast library of on-demand content from 29 leading streaming apps, such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, along with 600 popular TV channels and Wi-Fi services, starting at Rs 699 per month.

Bharti Airtel launches IPTV services in 2000 cities in India

Listen to this article Airtel launches IPTV services in 2000 cities in India, Plan starts at Rs 699 x 00:00

On Wednesday, Bharti Airtel launched its IPTV services in 2000 cities in India, offering customers the best large screen viewing experience, the company said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the company, customers access to a vast library of on-demand content from 29 leading streaming apps, such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, along with 600 popular TV channels and Wi-Fi services, starting at Rs 699 per month.

As a part of an introductory offer, all Airtel customers can enjoy up to 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans, available through the Airtel Thanks App.

Speaking on the launch, Siddharth Sharma, CEO - Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, "The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel's high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV."



Airtel's IPTV plans start at Rs 699, providing access to 26 Streaming Apps and 350 TV Channels with a 40 Mbps Wi-Fi speed.

For Rs 3,999, Airtel offers 1 Gbps Wi-Fi speed, along with 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and 350 TV channels.

IPTV, or Internet Protocol Television, is a technology that transmits television content via an internet connection rather than traditional broadcast methods like satellite or cable. It uses an internet connection to stream live TV channels, on-demand content, and other multimedia services

In recent times, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) has gained a lot of attention. It has emerged as a popular alternative to traditional cable and satellite television services.



The IPTV provides user an enhanced flexibility and a broader selection of content. IPTV providers offer a variety of channels and content options, including live TV, video-on-demand (VOD), catch-up TV, and interactive features such as pause, rewind, and record.

Delivered over broadband internet connections, IPTV ensures high-quality video streaming, offering sharp, clear images and seamless playback. (ANI)

It is often considered as the future of television due to its flexibility.



(With ANI inputs)