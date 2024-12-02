Breaking News
Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' for Sukhbir Badal

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Agencies |

The five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy) also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet during 2007 to 2017

Sukhbir Badal with leaders of his previous government. Pic/PTI

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday pronounced ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal for the “mistakes” committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, directing him to perform as a ‘sewadar’ and clean utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. 


Pronouncing the order from the ‘faseel’ (podium) of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Jathedar of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh, also directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief, besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months. 


The five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy) also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet during 2007 to 2017. The punishment came nearly three months after Badal was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht. The Jathedar also summoned the entire Akali Cabinet from 2007 to 2017.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chandigarh news india national news

