Akhilesh Yadav calls UP govt 'deaf', 'blind' for not paying attention to Kannauj Medical College

Akhilesh Yadav. Pic/PTI

Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath-led government and accused them of being "deaf" and "blind" to his repeated demands of paying attention towards the condition of Kannauj Medical College.

Former CM while addressing media during his visit to Kannauj said, "...This is not for the first time that I am discussing about Kannauj Medical College. Whenever I have been to Kannauj, I talk about it. I think the govt and the people in the BJP are deaf, they listen to nothing. I think they have gone blind too. Common people go for treatment and not the people of the Samajwadi party. They failed to provide any service. They have slowed the development of Kannauj as they have enmity with this place..."

Notably, Kannauj is known as a stronghold of Samajwadi Party and currently Akhilesh Yadav from the same Lok Sabha seat.

Further responding to Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal he accused BJP of trying to outsource the election commission.

"One day BJP will say that election has to be conducted in five years, so what's the need for an election commission and they will outsource the election commission as well. the 'One Nation, One Election' is a major conspiracy to destroy democracy and election commission."

Earlier, Yadav had slammed centre on the issues and had said, "After the One Nation, One Election is implemented, they will point out that there is no need for the Election Commission and that a lot of money is spent on the EC officers. If One Nation, one Election gets implemented officers and workers will be brought through lateral entry, and they will be outsourced. If they really want to save the expenses why does BJP conduct so many rallies?"

