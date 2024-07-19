Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘monsoon offer’

SP chief hints at coalition shift amidst BJP factional tensions

SP president Akhilesh Yadav. File pic

Amid speculation of a rift in the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, in a cryptic post on X, seemed to be asking ruling party MLAs to switch sides to form a new government in the state.

“Monsoon offer: Bring hundred, form government,” the former chief minister said. While Yadav did not name anyone in his post, a senior SP leader said on the condition of anonymity that it was a message for those in the BJP who were dissatisfied with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wanted to cross over.

“The SP won 111 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and if we get the support of 100 dissatisfied BJP MLAs, then we will easily form the government,” the SP leader explained. The speculation about the rift in the BJP’s state unit was fuelled by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s post on X on Wednesday stating that the party is bigger than the government. He also urged all ministers, MLAs and public representatives to respect party workers.

Akhilesh blasts name display order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the Muzaffarnagar police's order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names is a “social crime” and asked the courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. Police in Muzaffarnagar have ordered all eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners to avoid any “confusion”, a move seen by the opposition parties as targeting Muslim traders. Reacting to a news article on the order, Yadav wrote on X, “... And what if the name of the owner is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fatte? What can you find out from these names?”

